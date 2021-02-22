Missing St. Joseph County Teen Located & Safe

Update: LOCATED! The missing teen has been located and is safe according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department.

Read the original article below

Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office say a missing 16-year-old Burr Oak girl's phone was found in a shoebox at the Three Rivers, Michigan Meijer.

A 16-year-old girl from Burr Oak was reported missing to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite. Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 59000 block of Burr Oak Rd on the afternoon of February 18, 2021, for a missing teen.

16-year-old Natalie Nicole Welch had reportedly gone to a Kalamazoo area mall with friends. Due to weather conditions, Natalie stayed at a friend's home in the Colon, Michigan area. Natalie remained in contact with her for a few days at the time.

At 3:30 p.m. on February 19, 2021, Natalie's phone was located in a shoebox at Meijer in Three Rivers, Michigan. Natalie was then last seen in Sturgis, Michigan on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Natalie is described as a 16-year-old girl, standing between 5 feet and 7 inches to 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair with pink highlights.

Natalie was last seen wearing a red jacket, black jeggings, and white in color Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Natalie’s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department at 269-467-9045 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

Courtesy of the St. Joseph Co. Sheriff's Office

Get our free mobile app