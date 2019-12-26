UPDATE 1/01/20: FOUND. The man missing from Three Rivers has been located & is safe.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 59-year-old man from the Three Rivers area who may be experiencing issues with dementia.

Todd Jeffrey Hoyt was last seen on Saturday, December 21. He is 59-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, has gray hair, hazel eyes and a scruffy beard. Todd drives a black 2011 Ford Escape with a Michigan license plate D-Z-V-3-5-0-5.

There has been activity on Todd Hoyt's bank card in the Duluth, Minnesota area. He may have checked into a hotel in the area on December 25th and checked out on December 26th.

Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department are attempting to check on his welfare. Anyone with information on Todd Hoyt and his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Central Disptach at 269-467-4195 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.