FOUND! Newaygo County Veteran Located and Safe

Update 8/18/2021: A missing Newaygo County veteran has been located and is safe, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office.

Read the original article below

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing veteran and father last seen on August 11, 2021.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing veteran and father who is a Purple Heart recipient. Shane Michael Hornbeck was last seen Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Shane was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson hat, black Harley Davidson tank top, blue jeans, and black Harley Davidson boots. Shane is described as a white male, standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Shane's whereabouts is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231-689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288. Call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Courtesy of the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office