The Mitten Children’s Museum is going to be opening in South Haven in the town's historic Conger House at 246 Broadway Ave. sometime this year. The museum will be targeted towards kids ages 1-10 and it's going to be backed by a similar museum in Fennville, MI. Wendi Onuki is the executive director of the Forever Curious Children’s Museum, and she spoke to the Herald Palladium about what parents can expect from the new museum and how they drew inspiration from the short lived pop-up museum:

The exhibit spaces will all be Michigan-themed. We plan to have a Great Lakes exhibit, a Motown music exhibit, car exhibit, inventions exhibit – Michigan is home to a lot of inventors – and other exhibits related to our state. We were exploring how a museum might work here. The pop-up museum was small, but very popular. After we closed it, people asked if we had plans to come back.

Funds Needed

Time is unfortunately running out for the fundraiser that's been put together in the hopes of raising $60,000 in 60 days, which was started by Forever Curious on November 28th of 2021. Currently they only have a little over $4,000 raised, and the money is crucial to adding learning features to the new location:

Every dollar donated helps us bring hands-on learning through play to local children of all ages and abilities. We also will have many sponsorship opportunities available; please contact us for more information or stay tuned for details.

The museum is a 501c3 non-profit, so all the funds raised go right into the museum, and not the pockets of those who operate it.