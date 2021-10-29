Mobile Dental Clinic Hopes to Help the Underserved in SW Michigan

It's an unfortunate circumstance in our country that people, particularly those in underserved communities, are often forced to choose between paying the bills or attending to their health. That seems to be especially true with it comes to dental care.

According to caremessage.org, underserved communities can include,

homeless people, low-income, Medicaid-eligible people, even migrant farmworkers, and Native Americans.

In an effort to provide much-needed dental health services to the underserved communities of western Michigan, one company has taken its practice on the road.

Smile Savers Mobile Dental Service is a charitable service that focuses on providing preventative dental services to those who are homebound, seniors, those who are disabled, or those with no dental insurance.

Traveling site to site, Smile Savers Mobile Dental Service offers:

Cleanings

Fluoride Treatments

Assessments/Screenings

And more. You can see a list of all provided services here.

Aside from their much-needed services, Smile Savers also provides education to help prevent future dental issues. As their website states,

Education is the key to reduce needless pain and suffering that many experience from dental issues

Truly, it would be so easy to postpone dental health services while brushing it off as 'no big deal.' However, there are several conditions that can have direct links to your oral health.

Endocarditis, for example, is an infection described by the Mayo Clinic as,

This infection of the inner lining of your heart chambers or valves (endocardium) typically occurs when bacteria or other germs from another part of your body, such as your mouth, spread through your bloodstream and attach to certain areas in your heart.

It's just another reason why the work that Smile Savers Mobile Dental Service is providing is so needed and so valuable.

If you are in need of preventative dental services, you can contact Smile Savers Mobile Dental Service here or on their Facebook Page. As well, following them on Facebook is the best way to stay up to date on upcoming events where they'll be present. Like this one back in August:

If you feel inspired by the work Smile Savers Mobile Dental Clinic is doing and would like to donate, please do! Smile Savers is a 501(c)(3) company and your donation will be tax-deductible. Find the link to donate here.

