Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We've all heard that a second wave of COVID-19 is possible and now experts are saying that Michigan could have the fourth-highest coronavirus death rate in the United States by October.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) released a report today saying that a second wave coronavirus deaths could begin in September. These models predict that the death rate in Michigan could be anywhere between 7,098 and 14,743. Michigan currently has nearly 6,000 COVID-19 related deaths as of June 11th.

Dr. Christopher Murray of the IHME says he hopes states can work to stave off more infections, proving the predictions to be wrong.

“We’re now able to look ahead and see where states need to begin planning for a second wave of COVID-19,” he said. “We hope to see our model proven wrong by the swift actions governments and individuals take to reduce transmission.”

New York, New Jersey, and California are expected to see more deaths than Michigan.

Dr. Murray warns that the number of coronavirus cases may vary from season to season, much like pneumonia does.