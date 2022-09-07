On August 4th, 2022 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the ongoing spread of the Monkeypox virus in the U.S. a Public Health Emergency.

Get our free mobile app

Today the Allegan County Health Department reported what they believe to be the first case of Monkeypox. The individual is currently isolated and does not pose a risk to the public

What Is Monkeypox?

According to Michigan.gov Monkeypox (MPV) is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

How Is Monkeypox Spread?

According to the CDC Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including:

Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.

Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions.

This direct contact can happen during intimate contact, including:

Oral, anal, and vaginal sex or touching the genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus (butthole) of a person with monkeypox.

Hugging, massage, and kissing.

Prolonged face-to-face contact.

Touching fabrics and objects during sex that were used by a person with monkeypox and that have not been disinfected, such as bedding, towels, fetish gear, and sex toys.

What Are Monkeypox Symptoms?

Michigan.gov says MPV is contagious when a rash is present and up until scabs have fallen off. Symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash often lasts two to four weeks. Persons experiencing MPV symptoms should contact their health care provider for evaluation. While many of those affected in the current global outbreaks are men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness.

What Do You Do If You Test Positive For Monkeypox?

If you have monkeypox, you are advised to stay at home (isolate) if you have monkeypox symptoms, including until your monkeypox rash has healed and a new layer of skin has formed. Staying away from other people and not sharing things you have touched with others will help prevent the spread of monkeypox. Monkeypox can also spread to animals, so staying away from pets, livestock and other animals is important.

Is It Possible To Get Monkeypox From Animals?

It’s also possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

Can A Pregnant Mom Give Monkeypox To Their Unborn Child?

Yes, they can a pregnant person can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

What Is It Like To Have Monkeypox?

Monkeypox Cases In Michigan

Location | Total Probable Cases As Of 09/06/22 | Total - 216

Allegan - 1

Bay - 1

Detroit City - 68

Genesee - 3

Ingham - 5

Ionia - 1

Jackson - 2

Kent - 12

Livingston - 2

Macomb - 26

Montcalm - 1

Muskegon - 1

Oakland - 40

Ottawa - 5

St. Clair - 1

Washington - 15

Wayne - 32

Monkeypox Cases Around The World According To The CDC

Monkeypox In Michigan

You can stay up to date with the latest Monkeypox news by clicking here