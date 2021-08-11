Monster Storms Rock Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

Tens of thousands across Michigan's Lower Peninsula today are looking at a lot of cleanup work and repairs.

Get our free mobile app

Another big line of storms roared across the state overnight. The sounds at times were more like sensations with homes and buildings shaking from pressure waves from the lightning and thunder. There was a lot of power being exhibited by the storm line. As a result, more than 200-thousand homes and businesses throughout Michigan were left without power.

Consumers Energy reports its power distribution system got hit hard. I(t is describing the damage as severe. The utility has dozens of crews out in the field working to both documents the damage and get repairs underway. It may be some time before the utility has a full handle on what all needs to be repaired. Indiana Michigan and DTE Energy are also reporting power outages throughout their service areas. But their numbers of customers in the dark are not specified. A good guess is that all told across the Lower Peninsula, the number of affected homes and businesses could top a quarter million. There’s also widespread damage as far south as Ft. Wayne Indiana.

Emmett Township Dept of Public Safety

Trees and limbs are down blocking many rural roads. Plan on some extra time for your morning drive to work around the debris. The same goes for construction areas where caution signs, cones, and barrels got tossed around by the strong winds leaving you stuff to dodge as you drive through. Another thing to watch for today is trees and limbs coming down unexpectedly after being weakened by the storm. That can lead to more power and utility lines being taken down, along with more blocked roads.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages