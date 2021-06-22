Oh That? Just a Moose Passing Through the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie

The locks on the St Mary's River at Sault Ste Marie have for centuries been the passage between Lake Superior and Lake Huron. Generally, that passage is for freighters and other boats plying the big lakes. But today, the locks served to get a moose from one lake to the other.

We should note, these are not the Soo Locks on the American side, rather a set of locks on the Canadian side of the border.

The video was shared by Tourism Sault Ste Marie and tells the story of the moose and its rescue. The caption explains:

Just another day in the Soo. A Moose locking through from Superior side to Huron.

The Moose was a little lost so the thoughtful Canal team closed the west lock and lowered the Moose to the Huron side, and off it went to shallow water.

Great to hear the moose made it through safely.

Here's what Parks Canada has to say about the facility:

The Sault Ste. Marie Canal, built in 1895, was the world’s longest lock, the first to operate using electricity and the last link in an all-Canadian navigational chain from the Atlantic Ocean to Lake Superior. Today, the Canal is a great spot for boat-watching, picnics and a variety of other activities.

The video was also shared to the Upper Peninsula Travel Facebook page with many loving the video.

Soo cool!! (pun intended) Did he have to pay for his trip? Haha Wish I had been there to see that. Waay kool beans Awwwwe ..... that was nice they looked out for him,(her)

What a ride for that moose and the Canadian Soo Locks look to be a great place to visit.

