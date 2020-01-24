Mooville is Making Mountain Dew Ice Cream in Michigan

I scream, you scream, we all scream for...Mountain Dew? Nashville, Michigan's Mooville Creamery is serving up scoops of Mountain Dew ice cream and people are losing it.

It is only available by the scoop for now, but if the internet reaction is any indication, Mooville's Mountain Dew ice cream will be available by the pint, quart and gallon soon. Reaction on their Facebook page was immediate and intense:

Say what?!?!

Ok see ya tomorrow !!!

I quit drinking pop for New Years, so I haven’t had a Mountain Dew in 23 days.... and now you do this!?!?

Bout to smash this bad boy down lol

We gotta make a stop through Nashville

You know your demo!

Shouldn't this be called Mountain Moo?

gross

Mooville's Mountain Dew ice cream is available for a limited time only- get in there and do the Dew.