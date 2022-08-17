More Construction Pain Begins This Weekend at I-94 and Sprinkle

Well, do you want the good news or the bad news first? The good news is progress is being made to the completion of the multi-year project redoing the Portage Road intersection with I-94 and the widening of I-94 all the way past Sprinkle Road. The bad news is, that it appears the project is going to go into 2023.

All this prompted questions after a release from the Michigan Department of Transporation today that said construction work was "moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, Aug. 19, as crews begin moving westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. (This development will lead to)

the northbound and southbound Sprinkle Road ramps to westbound I-94 (closing) at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The posted detour is Sprinkle Road, Cork Street, and Westnedge Avenue."

MDOT Spokesperson Nick Schirripa responded to an email with this additional information:

"The contractor is aiming to have one of the Sprinkle Road ramps open to westbound I-94 in mid-October, and that will be accessible from both northbound and southbound Sprinkle Road by use of the roundabouts. The other ramp will remain closed until the westbound I-94 rebuilding is done. At some point, the southbound Portage Road ramp to westbound I-94 also will have to be closed, but that won't happen until the work gets closer to that end of the project."

The big picture question to Schirripa was about when this project will finally be done. "We currently are looking at a Spring 2023 completion for the entire project, and as specific dates become more clear", Schirripa says MDOT will be making those announcements via releases and social media.

