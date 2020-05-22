This long holiday weekend, if you decide to head to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshores, there will be more of it open according to Fox 17.

Friday the National Park Service announced they are currently operating a phased plan that is slowly opening parks across the country.

The phased-plan is being used on a park-by-park basis, meaning not all parks are on the same timeline.

Fox 17 says that along Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the following recreation areas will have access re-opened:

Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail

All park hiking trails and trailheads

Picnic areas

Parking areas

Boat launches

Dune Climb

Vault toilets

Unfortunately you still won’t be able to camp as the campgrounds remained closed as well as the visitor center in Empire, museums/indoor exhibits and full-service restrooms, reports Fox 17.