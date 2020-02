Around 100 people crowded into Governor Snyder’s office lobby on Tuesday, to demand the state continue to provide free bottled water. Mlive reports, the protesters were on site for nearly 40 minutes and were denied a meeting. Their chants included “Flint is under class war” and “no Nestle water for Flint.” Snyder ended Flint water distribution last month, saying the city’s water quality had significantly improved since a lead crisis.