The Abandoned Morrow Power Plant Is Now for Sale

You could have this huge property for a little over $1.4 Million dollars. You won't believe what's inside.

You may have passed by Morrow Pond while driving down I-94. On the far West end of the pond is where you'll find a giant, old abandoned building with two large silos. That is the old Morrow Power Plant. This building has been abandoned since the 1980's. Now it's for sale for a whopping $1,440,000 by Greenridge Realty, Inc. Check out the recently taken photos below.

Abandoned Morrow Power Plant 2021

Get our free mobile app

A source at Eagle Creek pointed out that the adjoining dam and hydro plant are not part of the sale as it is owned by Eagle Creek Renwable. There is an estimated $1 million worth of scrap metal on this property according to the listing,

Property includes power plant building featuring up to 70 foot ceilings with unique architecture, two out buildings currently utilized for storage, and a new access road on the east side of the property where all utilities available.

The property is located at 6800 E Michigan Avenue in Comstock, Michigan.

This former coal fire power plant has been in the news through out the last several years. Back in 2015 a woman was sentenced in the largest illegal asbestos case in Michigan history according to WZZM,

Luanne LaBrie was sentenced in U.S. District Court for violating the federal Clean Air Act in a salvage operation at Consumers Energy's former Morrow plant

It has since been cleaned and cleared for sale.

Below are photos I took of the abandoned property while kayaking in Morrow pond back in 2016.