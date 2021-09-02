Do you ever see some homes as you are driving and you see how absolutely gorgeous they are on the outside and think "man, I wonder what that must be like on the inside?"

Well, thanks to real estate websites like Zillow, we can see the insides of plenty of fabulous places that are for sale at the time. You can peek at the pictures from the inside and get all of the details of what they've got going on there and get all of the details...whether you understand most of it or not.

Michigan's Real Estate Market

We've heard a lot about how crazy the housing market's been in 2021. Stories of putting in offers on a house only for it to be sold from underneath you to the next highest bidder, full-on bidding wars between other interested parties, and even hopeful homebuyers even trying to schmooze sellers with hand-written letters and gift baskets.

It's been pretty cut-throat and on August 2nd, 2021 MLive reported that home prices here in Michigan have been the highest this year than they've been since 2003.

"Compared to last year," MLive says. "The median price increased 18.4% to $244,000 for residential homes in the lower peninsula."

Even with an increase in prices, they say that within the same month almost half (47%) of houses put on the market were bought up and, subsequently, off.

What About Multi-Million Dollar Mansions?

Despite their high price tag, what do we think the market is like for homes that go for millions and millions of dollars?

Michigan mansions definitely range from homes with incredible views of the lakes, to full-on beachfront estates to national forest property and beyond. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive, shall we?

The 10 Most Expensive Michigan Homes on the Market Right Now Are you one of those people who likes to scroll real estate websites like Zillow and daydream? Here's a look at the most expensive homes for sale in Michigan right now, in order from least to most expensive (note: there's none here under $7 million).

What Do You Think?

As someone who just moved into a new home, that certainly FELT like a mansion compared to where we were living before...I absolutely appreciate the one I'm in a bit more, actually.

Sure, it is awesome to marvel at these properties and imagine what you can do with and in them; however, just trying to think of what you would even do with all that space fills me with anxiety.

Just figuring out what to do with the space I already have is enough...and some of those massive windows seem like a nightmare to clean...how many birds do you think die each year flying into the windows of some of those things?

Nevertheless, it is still fun to have a look.

