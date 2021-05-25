This $5M Estate is the Most Expensive For Sale Right Now in SWMI

The ultimate in lake life, this mansion in Cassopolis has a price tag of $5.1 million, making it the most expensive real estate listing in Southwest Michigan.



Live your best life in this Diamond Lake luxury lifestyle retreat in Cassopolis. This immense abode at 20433 Cara Ave. has 10,400 square feet of living space. The seven bedrooms are supplemented by a bunk room and there are 7 full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The immaculately landscaped property sits on two acres with shoreline frontage on Diamond Lake. A boathouse is included for your lake toys, along with a deck, a patio, a porch, and a screened-in porch to enjoy the outdoors. Inside is incredible too with five fireplaces adding to the charm. Go ahead, dream, and see what it might be like to live in the most expensive house for sale right now in Southwest Michigan.