Michigan City Named Among Most Miserable in the Country

As they say, misery loves company. With that in mind, it's really no surprise that an entire city can become a black hole of misery.

These cities are easily recognizable across America. Even on a sunny day, there's a gloom over the city where the infrastructure isn't on par with successful cities and the people are dragging themselves along the corporate wheel barely making enough for an overvalued rent in a building that is likely falling apart.

Get our free mobile app

It's a tough break, and anyone who has lived in a miserable city knows they are tough to escape and even tougher to turn around.

Michigan's location and history lend itself to some miserable locations dotted across the map. But the most miserable city in Michigan is among the most miserable in the entire nation.

Travel A Lot recently ranked the most miserable cities in all 50 states and near the bottom of the list as the No. 3 most miserable city in the country is Flint, Michigan.

Travel A Lot took into account the poverty rate, median household income, as well as crime and unemployment rates to determine which cities were the most miserable. Flint struggles in all of these categories with a median household income of just $36,290, a poverty rate of 41.5%, an unemployment rate of 6%, and a crime rate of 48.1%.

Of course, we here in Michigan know that Flint (and Detroit, which caught a stray in the original article) are both rebounding slowly but surely.

Still, Flint's reputation is a difficult one to shake and one that isn't quite ready to be turned around in the same manner as Detroit just yet. After all, of the 50 cities included in the list, Flint's poverty rate was the highest by a wide margin.

The two cities that Travel A Lot ranked worse than Flint were Pasadena, Texas (which did not perform worse than Flint in any of the four categories) and Gary, Indiana, which had the second-worst crime rate of the cities on the list and an abysmal 8.2% unemployment rate, by far the worst on the list.