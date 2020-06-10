Most Of Michigan Under Threat Of Storms, High Winds

Cristobel has advanced farther north than any other Tropical Depression, bringing with it another day of high winds.

For the first time in recorded history, a tropical depression will advance as far north as Lake Superior with Cristobel expected to cross that body of water later on Wednesday.

The result will be high and erratic winds for the rest of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a moderate risk storm threat for Michigan today, with the east side of the Lower Peninsula having the greatest chance of damaging storms.

Meteorologist Erik Kostrewa from FOX-17 called it the highest risk for storms in Michigan since 2013.

While WOOD-TV 8's Ellen Bacca says it's rare that Michigan gets issued such a high warning level.

While most of the action will be east of us, expect off and on thunderstorms today, and high winds.