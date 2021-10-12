Let's be honest when you go shopping for Halloween candy do you buy way more than you need? Yes is my answer, plus I always buy my favorite like Reeses Peanut Butter Cups because I know I am going to have way extra.

Always fun when our kids come home with bags of candy and we as parents have the right to swipe some of our favorites. After all, we do have to go through it anyway to make sure it's safe.

Well, let's check out America's top 10 favorite Halloween candy from our friends at candyindustry.com.

Reese's Cups Skittles M&M's Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

Yes, Candy Corn actually made the top 10. I admit I can do without numbers 5, 6, and 10 and take extra Reeses.

In the state-by-state breakdown, Reese's Cups, Sour Patch Kids, and Starburst tied for being the most popular in the most states, with six states each. They were followed by M&M's, with five states, and Tootsie Pops with four.

So Michigan's favorite seems to be "Starburst", the same for Indiana. Being from Chicago I am a bit surprised at Illinois. Really Sour Patch Kids? I find that a bit hard to swallow. I scrolled down the list and was surprised at Montana, apparently they chew a lot of gum there because "Dubble Bubble Gum" was at the top of the list.

No matter what your favorite candy is, enjoy our favorite spooky holiday and all the fun that comes with it. Let's have a safe and fun Halloween this year.

