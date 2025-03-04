Popular Fast Food Chain in Michigan Named Unhealthiest in America

Fast food used to just be bad for your cholesterol; now it's bad for your wallet too. It wasn't too long ago that $15 could feed three people at most fast food chains; now it hardly feeds one.

Nonetheless, Americans continue to visit their favorite fast food restaurants a few times a month. I'm the same way. There's a sense of comfort with these establishments.

Still, if even the high prices won't keep consumers away, then the unhealthy menus aren't going to drive them away either. Granted, some fast food chains are much healthier than others, and even the restaurants you thought were healthier than most often are far from healthy.

Michigan is home to plenty of unhealthy fast food joints and Michiganders keep coming back for more. But, if you're still sticking to a New Year's Resolution or trying to avoid intentionally choosing the most unhealthy options, you'll want to check out which national chain prominent in Michigan is the most unhealthy.

Cozy Meal recently published an article detailing and ranking the most unhealthy fast food restaurants. The number one most unhealthy fast food chain has 237 locations according to ScrapeHero data. Only eight states have more.

With that in mind, if your favorite fast food joint is Burger King, take note, because that is the most unhealthy fast food option on the market.

The King is known as 'The Home of the Whopper', but even if you 'Have it Your Way', those burgers contain an average of around 700 calories - just the burger. Upsize those fries or drinks, or get a specialty Whopper, and you're really getting your money's worth in calories.

Cozy Meal acknowledges that Burger King has solid value when it comes to prices, but overall, it's tough to find anything on the menu that isn't high in sugars, fats, and sodium.

Check out the other 14 restaurants included in Cozy Meal's list here. You might be surprised where McDonald's lands on the list.

READ MORE: McDonald’s Teases Massive Change to Michigan Location Menus

