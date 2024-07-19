Popular Michigan Tag Team Reportedly Signing with WWE

Wrestling is cool again. It's like the attitude era all over again with the way the business has changed over the last few years.

Still, plenty of stars made their name in the years between. One such tag team was the Motor City Machine Guns. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, both born in Michigan (Shelley in Detroit, Sabin in Pinckney), for the duo that has won championships pretty much everywhere in wrestling except the WWE.

It appears that may soon change as multiple reports, including one from esteemed wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, seem to indicate the Motor City Machine Guns will soon sign with the WWE for the first time in their illustrious career.

When they'll be making their debut is anyone's guess. WWE, being what it is, doesn't have to disclose the signing publicly if they don't want to for storyline purposes. Nonetheless, it will be fun to see the team that has captivated audiences for nearly 20 years take to the biggest stage in the industry.

It was believed, according to the same reports, that MCMG were in talks to join AEW, which makes sense considering their previous runs with TNA/Impact, Ring of Honor and other such programs far from "The E". But, as popular as WWE is now, with likely one more run left in them, it seems to be a good fit.

Sabin and Shelley have been teaming for the better part of 18 years, since debuting their team in 2006. Together they have won 12 total tag team championships across eight promotions. Only Sabin has appeared in WWE in any capacity, teaming with Kushida in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in NXT.

Still, no team of wrestlers has worn their Michigan pride as loudly as the Motor City Machine Guns since the Steiner Brothers in the early WCW days. It'll be a treat to see them with the WWE as their careers near a close.

