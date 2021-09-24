Mott Community College Is Hosting An Expungement Event This Weekend

Mott Community College will be hosting an expungement event this Saturday that will give people the opportunity to get old convictions removed from their records.

I love events like this! This is how you really give somebody a second chance. Your record is everything, especially when trying to land a job or start a new career. This event will give you a fresh start.

Get our free mobile app

Mott Community College (MCC) will be the site of an expungement fair Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Ballenger Field House on the main campus in Flint. Source:NBC25.com

This event will have a ton of other options to help you get back on the right path! We all get lost sometimes and that's OK. Just know that there are programs out here and good people that will help you balance life out.

Here are some of the other services that will be available.

voter registration

education

family support programs

housing

mental health services

The program wants you to pre-register before you go. You can reach that page by clicking here! Good luck!