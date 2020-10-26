Mr. Civility Joe Biden Calls Trump Supporters ‘Chumps’

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party their communication people at ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, LA Times, the Detroit Free Press and the rest of the mainstream manipulative news all want you to believe that Joe will bring civility back to the Presidency.

Really? Well, he just had his Hillary “basket of deplorables” moment.

During an event in Delaware Bucks County, Pennsylvania, (not far from his home and consisted of a few cars) Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters as “chumps.”

Standing in front of some cars on a microphone Biden said:

“We don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphones, those Trump guys”

Do you really believe he will work for all Americans, even the “chumps” that disagree with the policies he is advocating for and agree with the policies of President Trump?

It appears Biden was lying once again when during the debate he said:

“I don't look at this the way he (Trump) does blue states and red states they are all United States”

Although he did following up that statement with:

“and look at the states that are having spikes in the coronavirus they're the red states there they're the states in the midwest they're the states in the upper midwest that is where the spikes is occurring significantly"

In one sentence he states he is not like President Trump that points out blue and red states and then the very next sentence he tells us all that the "red states" have the spike in positive Coronavirus cases. Which is not entirely true either, Michigan a blue state has a huge increase in cases, at least that is what Whitmer tells us.

With the hateful language towards President Trump supporters Biden has been using lately there is no way Biden is going to bring “civility” back to the White House. as he believes is not there today.

It sounds like he will bring quite a bit of hate for anyone who does not believe in his extreme far-left positions he is running on.

