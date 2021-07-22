MSP Blue Goose in the Running for Best Looking Cruiser in the U.S.

Michigan State Police 'Blue Goose' is in the running for best-looking police cruiser in the United States.

The annual American Association of State Troopers 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest has begun and the Michigan State Police are asking for your vote!

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is once again hosting its annual calendar contest. The contest has state law enforcement agencies across the country submit a photo entry that is unique and best represents its home state. The winning state police agency photo will be featured on the cover of AAST's 2022 calendar.

Courtesy of Michigan State Police

You can vote for your favorite by clicking here, scrolling to the bottom of the page then selecting the state you feel should win.

Voting opened on June 20, 2021, and will remain open until Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 12 noon (EST).

Why is it called the 'Blue Goose'?

Have you ever wondered how Michigan State Police cruisers got their nickname and distinctive color? According to a 2012 article from the Ionia Sentinel-Standard, Commissioner Joseph A. Childs decided the color of state police patrol cars that had been uniformly black with gold door shields and striping since the 1930s needed some new life. In 1954, the color was changed to the bright shade of blue we are accustomed to today.

It seems not everyone was sold on the idea at first. Some Michigan State Police troopers at the time thought the new color was gaudy. The brightly-hued cruiser was soon dubbed the 'Blue Goose' to parody a well-known commercial bus line from that time period.