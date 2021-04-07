MSP Search for Missing 16-Year-Old From Muskegon County
Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen from Muskegon County.
Fox 17 reports that 16-year-old Benjamin Lawrence Rendulic, 16, was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Holton and Beattie roads in Dalton Township.
Rendulic is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’6” and 140 pounds.
He was last seen wearing gray gym shorts and a blue T-shirt with a motorcycle logo.
Anyone with information should contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411 or 911.
This is a developing story.