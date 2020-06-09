MSP Troopers Saves Man From Burning Truck on I-94

Earlier this morning a man that was trapped in his burning truck was pulled out to safety thanks to Michigan State Police troopers.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the fire happened around 6:15 Tuesday as the driver was headed east on I-94 near Haggerty. MSP said the truck was pulling a boat when the boat separated from the trailer. The fire started and the driver had pulled over to the side of the highway.

The 63-year-old man was unconscious when police arrived on the scene so they had to break out a window in order to get him out of the burning truck.

Apparently, the fire started when the driver's foot was stuck on the gas, which caused the tires to catch on fire and eventually spread to the boat, trailer, and vehicle.

After pulling the man from the burning vehicle, an ambulance arrived on the scene and he was treated for low blood sugar.

It's pretty crazy that all of that went down because the man had low blood sugar. Low blood sugar is no joke though, you can go from feeling fine to feeling like your going to pass out just like that. I've had to pull over myself because I thought I was going to pass out from the very same thing.