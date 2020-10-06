MSU Football To Sell Fan Cutouts At Spartan Stadium

Michigan State University has announced, via Twitter, that they will be selling cardboard cutouts for fans to purchase this coming season.

Prices start at $50 and rise to $75. Plus regular football season ticket holders can receive a discount as well. They will be displayed starting with the Spartans' first home game against Rutgers on October 24th.

The cutouts will be placed where they can be seen on TV during game broadcasts in the lower deck. No cutouts will be put in the upper decks at this time.