MSU Is Now Ranked No. 3 After Beating Michigan

Michigan State University is now ranked number 3 after their big win over the University of Michigan last weekend.

The college football selection committee has released their football rankings for this week and the Spartans moved up to number 3 while the Wolverines slide back to number 7.

This was a huge win for MSU and it now puts them in the top four along with Georgia, Alabama and Oregon in the race for the college football playoffs.

As it looks now, the Spartans are going to have to stay strong and undefeated for the rest of the season to maintain this position or perhaps move up in the rankings. One big loss could send them in the wrong direction so they need to continue with their momentum and finish strong before the December 5 selection day rankings announcement.

MSU has Purdue, Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State for their final four season games. They should be able to hold their own against Purdue, Maryland and Penn State but now the MSU vs Ohio State game is even more important than it was before with the Buckeyes ranked number 5.

If the Spartans can maintain their undefeated record until the end of the season while winning these games strong they will find themselves in the semifinals either playing at the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl on December 31. If they get through that game victorious then they will move on to the National Championship game at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana, on January 10th.

There is still a lot of football to play and with the Wolverines ranked at number 7, they very well could work their way back up in the rankings if any of the top 6 lose a game.

MSU fans have some exciting football up ahead as well as the fans of U of M.

