MSU President Blocks Tom Izzo As Interim Athletic Director

A group of trustees had approached the Michigan State University Basketball Coach Tom Izzo, about running the athletic department in an interim position until a new one was found, but MSU President, Samuel L. Stanley, reportedly blocked the idea.

Stanley's response to blocking Izzo from the position was that there should be a new athletic director presented to the board of trustees in the following weeks.

Coach Izzo would not take on the full-time position of athletic director, as he would like to continue coaching in his position.

Sources are saying that the MSU President may already have a new candidate, which he hopes to introduce as soon as next week to the board.

So far, we haven't seen Stanley show any interest in putting an interim athletic director as of yet, nor has he made any movements yet to involve any of the trustees.

With all that being said. You won't see the board of trustees coming together at any point soon, as the next time they are set to meet is September 10th.

Bill Beekman, who was the former AD who announced his resignation was supposed to stay in an interim position until a new replacement has been found.

