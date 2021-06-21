Michigan State University Raises Tuition – Again

This fall, students at Michigan State University will be paying 2% more. University officials say the increase will mostly impact students from families earning more than $100,000 each year.

Getty Images

The 2% increase which will affect incoming freshman equals to about $290 each year for a new tuition rate of about $14,800 each year. Along with the tuition rate is another $204 more in room and board costs. If your family earns less than $100,000 per year, the university says you might not be impacted by the tuition increase because of financial aid and funding through federal COVID-19 legislation.

The increase will apply for both in-state and out-of-state students. International and graduate students will also see tuition hikes.

Thousands of students signed a petition calling for the University to freeze or lower tuition. It's been four years since the school changed the tuition rate. The university will still have the second lowest housing and dining rate in the Big Ten and fifth lowest among Michigan public universities. In addition, housing and dining rates will increase for the first time in two years. Plus, MSU also will implement a $260 student recreational fee, phased in over three years.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. said in a press release,

"The value of an MSU degree is lifechanging and it is supported by the strength and reputation of our programs — programs that need continued funding. Still, the trustees and I are very sensitive to the financial stresses students and families have experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, we approached these budget decisions very thoughtfully and discussed many implications and scenarios.”