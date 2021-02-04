MSU Receives Record Donation From Alum

Former Michigan State men's basketball player Mat Ishbia has donated $32 million to the Spartan athletic department on Thursday. It is one of the largest donations ever given to the university by an alum.

$20 million is earmarked for improvements/renovations to the Skandalaris Football Center (Duffy Daugherty Building), with the rest of the money spread out over the rest of the department.

Ishbia also wants the basketball court at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center to be renamed "Tom Izzo Court", in honor of his former coach at MSU.

Ishbia is the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage in the Detroit area, and was a member of the 2000 National Championship men's basketball team at Michigan State. UWM is also a sponsor for the Detroit Red Wings, you can see the "UWM" logo on each of the Red Wings' players helmets this season.

