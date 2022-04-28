The NFL Draft is HERE, and there are a handful of Michiganders whose names might be called in the first round, including one player from Western Michigan, as well as the rest of the weekend.

So, let's get to know some of the athletes from The Mitten, and where you might see them picked in the 2022 NFL Draft.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Aidan Hutchinson - Edge Rusher, Senior

Playing for his home state, Aidan is from Plymouth, and just finished an incredible career with Michigan. The highest-graded edge defender in college football, he brought 15 pressures against Ohio State, and had three sacks in three different games (Washington, Penn State, and Ohio State). The Divine Child High School alumni is VERY likely to be the first pick in the draft, and head to warm, sunny Jacksonville. BUT, should the Jaguars do something stupid (which isn't out of the realm of possibility), he could again end up playing for his home state of Michigan with the Detroit Lions, who have the second overall pick.

Daxton Hill - Corner, Junior

Another defender from the Wolverines, Daxton had a standout junior year as well, he had Six stops, and a PBU against Western in that game, and only allowed one yard on one target against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. Hill's very versatile, mainly playing slot for the Wolverines, but has potential to be a good deep safety in the NFL. At the moment, he's projected to be picked somewhere late in the first round, likely with the Packers at the 28th pick.

David Ojabo - Edge Rusher, Junior

The other side of the Wolverines defense edge rushing, Ojabo and Hutchinson were a force to reckon with in the 2021 season. He brought 37 pressures over his last 10 games of the season, five forced fumbles, and a career-high 7 pressures against Penn State. His presence on the field was limited before 2021 - only playing in 26 games - but earned a MASSIVE pass-rushing grade, and could still only be scratching the surface of his potential. He's projected to go some time in the second round, possibly to the Falcons with the 43rd pick.

Other Wolverines in the Draft:

Hassan Haskins - Half Back, Senior (Projected 5th round pick)

Andrew Stueber - Offensive Tackle, Graduated (Projected 6th/7th Round pick)

Brad Hawkins - Safety, Graduated (Projected 6th/7th Round pick)

Vincent Gray (From Rochester Hills, MI) - Corner, Senior (LATE ROUND)

Christopher Hinton - Defensive Line, Junior (LATE ROUND)

Josh Ross (From West Bloomfield, MI) - Linebacker, Graduated (LATE ROUND)

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Kenneth Walker III - Half Back, Junior

KWIII went from relative obscurity, to a BEAST in 2021. He led all of college football in the 2021 season with 89 broken tackles, 20 of which were against Miami alone. He ran for 195 yards and five touchdowns on 22 touches against the Wolverines this past season, and put 172 yards on the ground against Miami. It's likely the Spartan running back will end up going late in the second round with Atlanta eyeing him via a Titans trade deal.

Other Spartans in the Draft:

Connor Heyward - Tight End, Red Shirt Senior (Projected 7th Round)

Jalen Nailor - Wide Receiver, Red Shirt Junior (LATE ROUND)

WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS

Skyy Moore - Wide Receiver, Sophomore

HERE'S our guy from Western that has the potential to go in the first couple rounds. Skyy had 7 broken tackles and 181 yards against Eastern this past season, and 10 catches for 123 yards, plus a TD to upset Pittsburgh. He's super shifty on the field and can shake a defender at a pro-level. He also broke an FBS-high 26 tackles in 2021. Projected somewhere in the early 20s on many big draft boards, Skyy could go late in the first round, but many projections have him in the second, possibly to the Dallas Cowboys who are in need of replacing Amari Cooper with a new, young talent.

Other Broncos in the Draft:

Kaleb Eleby - Quarterback, Red Shirt Sophomore (Projected 7th Round)

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Bernhard Raimann - Offensive Tackle, Junior

Two years ago, he was a tight end. NOW, he's a first-round potential pick as a lineman. Clocking the second-highest grade of any offensive lineman from the 2021 season, he didn't allow a pressure on his quarterback for the final six games of the season, and had a 90+ overall grade in the final three games. He's an exchange student from Austria, AND lettered in wrestling in high school at Delton-Kellogg in Delton, MI. Raimann has a high draft potential, MAYBE getting picked later in the first round, but with a lot of top defenders in this year's class, he could end up an early second round pick, potentially with the Jags or Lions.

Luke Goedeke - Offensive Tackle, Junior

The other side of the best tackle duo in NCAA fooball in 2021, and the Chippewas, Luke Goedeke is another high draft pick from Central Michigan. He's a very steady run-blocker who could translate well at the next level of play, scoring a 94.3 run-blocking grade this past season - putting him up with the best in the nation. His position on most draft boards would suggest a third round pick, but the NFL is typically a little gun-shy on picking athletes from smaller schools. Possibly a strong pick in the 4th or 5th round.

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is Thursday night at 8pm, rounds 2 and 3 are Friday night at 7pm, and rounds 4-7 will start at noon Saturday.