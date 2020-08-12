Mural To Be Unveiled at Battle Creek Regional History Museum

The Battle Creek Regional History Museum was just starting to build some momentum when the pandemic came along. This Saturday, they’ll have an outdoor event to celebrate local history.

The non-profit started in 2014 after inheriting the building at 307 W. Jackson Street. Board President Doug Sturdivant was a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins.

“We’ve had some successful once-a-month ‘Third Saturday’ programs where speakers came in to present different topics concerning history in the region, but because our education room is small, we had to postpone for the rest of the year.”

The museum also had a big music concert fundraiser in the works that had to be postponed as well. But Sturdivant says there’s one thing that they will be able to have: The dedication of their mural.

This Saturday, August 15th, at 3 pm, they’ll have the ceremony on the west side of the building. The mural was created in 2008 by artist Conrad Kaufman to decorate the Fredrick R. Brydges port of Entry in the Fort Custer Industrial Park. But when Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) remodeled their building it needed a new home and found it at the Battle Creek Regional History Museum. “We approached Brenda Hunt and the Battle Creek Community Foundation for a grant to move and install the mural on the west side of our building.”

BC Regional History Before Mural-Google Street View

“The theme of the original mural was the ‘Industrial Heritage of Battle Creek’, said Sturdivant. “We received the mural just about the time that we also received the stained-glass window of the former City of Battle Creek seal. We have that window downstairs in our safe. With so much negativity attached to that window, we thought it would be a good time to do something more positive.”

Sturdivant says they met with the artist and the local tribe and came up with some ideas that will depict early Native Americans and their lives. That new panel is currently covered up and will be unveiled on Saturday at 3 pm.

Sturdivant some tribal members will do a song before the unveiling, and Tribal Council Chairperson Jamie Stuck will speak.

Who: The Public is Invited

What: Dedication of the Mural and new Panel

Where: The Battle Creek Regional History Museum, 307 W. Jackson Street

When: Saturday, August 15 th , 3 pm

, 3 pm Please wear protective masks and practice social distancing.