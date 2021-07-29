Police Seek Murder Charges for Deadly Arbors of Battle Creek Shooting

Battle Creek Police announced they are seeking murder charges for the suspect in Wednesday's early morning shooting.

Battle Creek Police are seeking charges of open murder against the person they arrested yesterday in connection with a shooting outside the Arbors apartments early Wednesday morning (7/29).

The suspect will be arraigned on Friday, July 30, 2021, and his name is expected to be released shortly following his arraignment.

Police have confirmed that there were two separate shooters in the incident. Their preliminary investigation shows that the person they arrested had the gun that was used to kill 27-year-old Andre Watson of Battle Creek.

A 29-year-old Battle Creek woman was also shot during the incident and was treated at and released from Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. There were no other known injuries.

The incident took place outside of the Arbors of Battle Creek apartment building, located at 74 Rambling Lane. Police were called at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday to respond to a noise complaint. It appeared that there was loud music and partying in the parking lot, and some of the people present confronted each other about the loud music, leading to the shooting.

Officers arrived to hear shots being fired and found Watson wounded. The scene was not yet safe, so police transported him to the front of the apartment complex, where LifeCare Ambulance responded. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Battle Creek Police continue to investigate, and are seeking tips from anyone who might have information about this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Dispatch non-emergency number at 269-781-0911 or the Battle Creek area Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.