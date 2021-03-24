Muskegon Fourth of July Fireworks Will Happen 2021

The City of Muskegon will have a traditional fireworks celebration on Independence Day.

Get our free mobile app

The City of Muskegon has done an about-face after previously canceling the popular summer celebration. The Muskegon City Commission met on Tuesday, March 23, and agreed to spend up to $60,000 on the fireworks. The fireworks show will take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021, since the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year.

View the March 23 Muskegon City Commission meeting in its entirety below

City officials say that with COVID-19 safety precautions in place and the continued uptick in vaccinations, the event should still be possible this year after getting canceled in 2020. The city hopes to recoup at least some of the expenses through sponsorships and event revenue.

The big remaining question is just where the fireworks will take place. Past displays were done at Muskegon Lake near the Heritage Landing park and festival grounds. The fireworks coincided with a three-day festival held by organizer RockStock. RockStock announced earlier in March that it was canceling the annual festival out of concerns about COVID-19. The festival and fireworks didn’t occur last year for the same reason and were also the reason cited when it was previously announced this year's celebration would not happen.

While many communities opted not to hold similar celebrations this year. Another community that is is Battle Creek. The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival is forging ahead with plans for the Summer of 2021 after canceling the event in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Michigan currently allows gatherings of up to 1,000 people at outdoor entertainment and recreation venues. Events must be designed so individuals can maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

SEE MORE: Amazing Fireworks Displays From Around The World