Muskegon Heights Police Looking For Woman Missing From Kalamazoo

Police are looking for a missing 43-year-old woman from Kalamazoo that was last heard from on April 1st.

Officers with the Muskegon Heights Police Department are looking for 43-year-old Tonya Shelton who is missing from Kalamazoo. Tonya's family is concerned because family members normally hear from Tonya daily and they have not been able to reach her since the first of the month.

Tonya is described as a Caucasian woman, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds. Tonya has long brown hair and blue eyes. She has multiple tattoos; "LA" on her left foot, a cross on her left ring finger, a butterfly on her lower left leg, a heart on her right middle finger and stars on her right wrist.

Anyone with information on Tonya Shelton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Case# 2020-009-20