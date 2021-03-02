Must See: Barn Turned Into Amazing Home In Jackson, Michigan

Talk about an upgrade.

The photos of the outside of this renovated barn are pretty much everything you'd expect.

It's a barn and you can tell some modifications have been done. It sits on 9 acres in beautiful Jackson. It's picturesque.

From here you can see it's giving you modified big barn vibes. You can tell some changes have been made. Note the three and half car garage. Lots more windows than normal for a barn right?

I want you to pay attention to that big window in the front. Because that's the star of the show for me here. Because on the other side of that is...

And this is just the beginning.

Completed in 2006, the builder has carefully and thoughtfully restored character and elements while merging them with the modern-day touches. This spacious home, which sits on 9 wooded acres, delivers three bed rooms, a walk out basement, 3 1/2 car garage, 3 fire places, as well as second story lofts. (Zillow)

And it's not cheap. But worth every penny in my estimation. All this space, peace, serenity in Jackson is gonna run you about $700K ($699,000). 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3,916 square feet. But don't think about the price. Look at this instead.

A picture is worth a thousand words. We've got twenty of them. Enjoy.