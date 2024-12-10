Two Michigan Breweries Recognized Among Best in the U.S.

Beer is a staple in the Michigan economy, and the incredible breweries that call the state home are a big reason why.

Toss a stone in a Michigan city and you're bound to find your new beer obsession. With over 400 breweries in the state (8th most in the country), it's not particularly surprising that Michigan boats some of the very best in the nation.

Even with those 400 breweries jockeying for position at the local level, several have become state-wide (and beyond) mainstays that have the public coming back for more. But it's one thing to buy a pack of beer from the party store and drink it at home. The real treat for brew enthusiasts is visiting the brewery in person and acknowledging the passion that put the beer on the map.

Today, December 10, is National Lager Day, and to celebrate Yardbarker ranked the top 20 breweries in the country and was wise not to forget about the Mitten State.

Two Michigan breweries took top-10 finishes, one right after the next. As Yardbarker sees it, Founders out of Grand Rapids took 7th while Bell's in Kalamazoo took 8th.

Both brands more than hold their own across the state and the Midwest region, but they both draw in plenty of visitors to see the magic behind the brews and the culture that makes them so popular.

That said, Bell's has Oberon Day, which is practically a holiday in Southwest Michigan. It's hard to compete with that.

But others like the consistency, taste and variety that Founders offers. Maybe some of these arguments in a beer forum will help you draw your own conclusions.