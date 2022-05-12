My Chemical Romance have released their first new music since 2014 with the song "The Foundations of Decay."

The track is a reflective song, starting with piano and an electronic backing before starting to pick up as Gerard Way's intensity matches the band upon reaching the song's chorus.

Bringing vintage My Chem sounds to 2022, the song should receive a warm welcome from old-school fans. The band's last release was 2014's "Fake Your Death." You can hear the new six-minute track below.

My Chemical Romance "The Foundations of Decay"

My Chemical Romance will finally be back on tour in the U.S. this fall after initially announcing their reunion in 2019 and playing their first show at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The rescheduled tour starts Aug. 20 in Oklahoma City with dates booked through Oct. 29 in Las Vegas at the When We Were Young Festival. See all of their scheduled shows here.

The highly anticipated tour will feature support from a variety of bands including the reunited Midtown, Badflower, Turnstile, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, Thursday, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Ghosh, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Waterparks and Youth Code all playing select dates.

My Chemical Romance "The Foundations of Decay" Lyrics

[Verse 1]

See the man who stands upon the hill

He dreams of all the battles won

But fate had left its scars upon his face

With all the damage they had done

[Pre-Chorus]

And so time, with age

He turns the page

Let the flesh

Submit itself to gravity

[Chorus]

Let our bodies lay while our hearts we'll save

Let our blood invade if I die in vain

Now, if your convictions were a passing faith

May your ashes feed the river in the morning rays

And as the vermin crawls

We lay in the foundations of decay

[Verse 2]

He was there, the day the towers fell

And so he wandered down the road

And we would all build towers of our own

Only to watch the rooms corrode

[Pre-Chorus]

But it's much too late

You're in the race

So we'll press

And press 'til you can't take it anymore

[Chorus]

Let our bodies lay while our hearts we'll save

Let our blood invade if I die in vain

And if, by his own hand, his spirit flies

Take his body as a relic to be canonized, now

And so he gets to die a saint

But she will always be the whore

[Breakdown]

(Let's flip out!)

Against faith (Antihero)

Against all life (As if it must be pure)

Against change (Wander through the ruins)

We are free (The guiltiness is yours)

[Bridge]

You must fix your heart

And you must build an altar where it rests

When the storm decays and the sky it rains

Let it flood, let it flood, let it wash away

And as we stumble through your last crusade

When you welcome your extinction in the morning rays

And as the swarming calls, we lay in the foundations

[Outro]

Yes, it comforts me much more

Yes, it comforts me much more

To lay in the foundations of decay

Get up, coward!