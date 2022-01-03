My Journey To Find A Covid Test Kit In Michigan

A couple of weeks ago, before Christmas, my wife came down with a sore throat and a day later I felt a tickle in my throat. We decided to do the responsible thing and test ourselves to see if we had contracted Covid-19. That is where our journey began here in the state of Michigan under the leadership of Governor Whitmer. My wife spent over two hours on the phone and internet attempting to find any store that sold Covid-19 test kits.

Pharmacy after pharmacy and store after store informed us that their cupboards were bare and they had no Covid-19 test kits to sell us. We are almost 2 years into the Pandemic and the Biden Administration cannot even do the simplest task and have enough tests kits for the American people. I remember a little over a year ago, December 29, 2020, Biden making the following comment that has now come back to haunt him:

We need to scale up testing so anyone who needs one can get a test. After 10 months of the pandemic, we still don’t have enough testing, it’s a travesty. All this vaccination, testing, protective gear is going to require more funding from Congress, more than was just approved. That’s why I’ll propose a COVID action package early next year and challenge Congress to act on it quickly.

He asked for more money and back in March of 2021 was given $1,900,000,000,000 and still not even close to enough tests.

Mr. Biden, it is a “travesty” that 12 months after you made the above statement “we still don’t have enough testing”.

Back on December 29, 2020, Biden also stated:

Look, my ability to change the direction of this pandemic starts in three weeks. With thousands dying every day between now and then let me conclude by discussing what needs to happen now.

You had your chance to “change the direction of this pandemic” and you, your administration and your Party have failed the American people miserably.

Now the Administration is trying to cover up their death and sickness-causing blunders by telling us they have ordered 500 million tests to be sent out weeks after the holidays. As of the publication of this piece Biden and his administration have still not signed a contract, what incompetency!. Even the New York Times, one of the official communication outfits of the Democratic Party reported:

Mr. Biden’s administration has not yet signed a contract to buy the tests, and the website to order them will not be up until January. Officials have not said how many tests people will be able to order or how quickly they will be shipped once they begin to be available next month. Manufacturers say they are already producing tests as fast as they can.

The Times article then stated:

As a candidate, Mr. Biden excoriated the lack of testing during the Trump administration, saying in March 2020 that “the administration’s failure on testing is colossal, and it’s a failure of planning, leadership and execution.

There is a tremendous lack of test kits available in Michigan. My wife and I were only able to get one when we needed it because we knew a guy who heard that a certain pharmacy may have a few. We jumped in our vehicle and were able to get to the pharmacy, 30 miles away, in time to buy one of the few remaining in Southwest and Central Michigan. Luckily we were able to get to that store in time to buy a test kit.

Thanks, Joe, for the wonderful job you are doing with your chance at your “ability to change the direction of this pandemic”.

Did all of the people who voted for Biden and the Democrats believe they would actually do anything other than what they have done?

I would also say to Joe Biden and his team of "scientists" when you have not prepared to have enough tests available why are you issuing guidance for everyone under the clouds to get tested for the holidays? Your guidance should be based on rationing what we have to those who need it the most and that would be people presenting symptoms.

Interesting that we were able to get a test when we needed one because we knew a guy. I wonder if that was Joe and his administration plan from the beginning.