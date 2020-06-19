The COVID-19 Pandemic has sure taken its toll on individuals and businesses in Battle Creek, but one business that has been a ship in the storm is My Pure Health Solutions. The company, co-owned by Missy McCullough and Charity Johnson, has been helping people to stay healthy, less stressed, and happier through the pandemic.

Charity Johnson and Missy McCullough-My Pure Health Solutions

“It’s been a big emotional challenge for us, working with all sorts of people who have been affected differently by the pandemic and the shutdown”, said McCullough. “But we’ve heard from people all over the country who wanted to keep their immune system strong, and many were concerned about carrying the extra weight.”

She says they’ve had people from Pennsylvania hearing their radio ads on-line, and have called to sign up for My Pure Health Solutions. The key to their business success, says McCullough, was that they designed a way to remotely serve their clients about a year ago. “We were getting requests from so many people outside of Battle Creek that we found a way to serve them without having them come to our office.” That allowed My Pure Health to have its best month ever in March when the shutdown began.

She says the shutdown didn’t stop people from getting great results with the program. The staff all worked from home and they were able to ship the products. When many other health and wellness programs were struggling, My Pure Health was doing great!

Now the office at 1346 West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek has re-opened, with limited hours.

McCullough says they are scheduling appointments further apart so they don’t overlap, wiping down the office constantly, wearing masks, and taking every precaution. But 70% of the business is still being done remotely.

Here are the hours that My Pure Health is open:

Monday: 8:00am - 4:00pm

Tuesday: 8:00am - 1:00pm and 2:00pm - 6:00pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 8:00am - 1:00pm and 2:00pm - 6:00pm

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Call: (269) 964-4044