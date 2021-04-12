‘Mystery’ Detroit Sports Star’s Former Mansion on Market for $10M [PHOTOS]

Hmm... can you guess who used to own this lavish Bloomfield Hills mansion outfitted with Versace tile, theater room, gorgeous pool, tennis court, and basketball court?

The Detroit Free Press reports "a major Detroit sports figure built this mansion in 1995", which is now for sale for $9,950,000. The second owners purchased it in 2015 and spent two years remodeling it... The Free Press says, "We agreed not to name the sports figure who built the house"...

But, um, it's not that hard to figure out. That basketball court? His name is printed on it with GIANT letters...

You can check out pictures of the whole house in the gallery below!

First, here are some specs from the listing on this stunning home at 3499 Road in Bloomfield Township, Michigan:

Sits on 4 acres with Lower Long Lake frontage

7 bedrooms,13.5 bathrooms

Savant Smart Home-enabled (Apparently you can control the entire estate from your phone)

Multiple kitchens with custom cabinetry, chef-grade appliances

Stamped Versace tile

Theater room with interactive leather seating

Half basketball court with viewing area

Sports area includes sauna, steam room, hot tub

Outdoor pool and jacuzzi

Tennis court

The entrance is really something to marvel, here's the description from The Detroit Free Press,

There’s a stunning view when you enter the front door. A stamped Versace marble floor stretches out through the foyer and living room. Twin staircases curve out each side from a curving landing. An elaborate wrought-iron design forms their rails. Two stories up, an oval is cut into the ceiling, rising up to three tiers. The tiers are painted with blue sky and white clouds, an idea borrowed from the late Versace’s house in Miami.

Take a tour of this incredible mansion the Detroit Free Press calls one of the largest and most elaborate estates in southeast Michigan:

Former Home of Detroit Sports Figure For Sale for $10M