NASCAR Posing $50K Fine For Not Following COVID-19 Measures

Though the June race at MIS won't be happening this year, NASCAR is adapting for its return to real-life racing with even more safety precautions.

According to MLive, NASCAR will be returning next weekend, May 17th, in Darlington with no fans in the stands.

In the meantime, racers have found success and others (Kyle Larson) have met their downfall with the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series but people are excited to see some real cars facing off on the track(s).

MLive, citing a memo sent to teams this week, says there will be serious fines in place for teams not adhering to guidelines including, but not limited to: mandated PPE, health screenings, social distancing guidelines, and limiting teams to 16 people.

Failing to follow these guidelines and more could result in up to a $50,000 fine, with other fines for XFINITY and Truck Series.

Accompanying new guidelines and fines in response to COVID-19, NASCAR is also switching things up in an attempt to make up for some lost track time.

The race that Sunday will kick things off in terms of NASCAR's return, then there will also be a mid-week race on May 20th and the re-vamped schedule will be released in the near future.

