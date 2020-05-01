NASCAR Revises Schedule, Racing Returns on May 17th

Race fans can rejoice as NASCAR races will be returning on May 17th.

NASCAR races will be back in action for fans starting on May 17th. Of course, the organization has made a lot of changes to the events to keep drivers and crews safe. The first race will take place at Darlington Raceway and will also be the first of seven races in the span of 11 days. The 400-mile race will take place with the following precautions set in place:

There will be no practice events for any of the events

Mandatory protective equipment must be worn

Health screenings will be given to all individuals before entering the facilities

Social distancing guidelines must be followed, and more...

This NASCAR Series will take place on the following days at the following tracks:

Sunday, May 17th - Cup Series at Darlington - 3:30 pm (400 miles)

Tuesday, May 19th - Xfinity Series at Darlington - 8 pm (200 miles)

Wednesday, May 20th - Cup Series at Darlington - 7:30 pm (500 km)

Sunday, May 24th - Cup Series at Charlotte - 6 pm (600 miles)

Monday, May 25th - Xfinity Series at Charlotte - 7:30 pm (300 miles)

Tuesday, May 26th - Ganders Trucks at Charlotte - 8 pm (200 miles)

Wednesday, May 27th - Cup Series at Charlotte - 8 pm (500 km)

Source: NASCAR