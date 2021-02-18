Nashville Man Charged in Barry County Shooting Death

A Barry County man was formally arraigned Thursday morning in the death of a woman earlier this week.

According to the Barry County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a home on Guy Road, just south of Nashville in Maple Grove Township, around 1 p.m. the afternoon of February 17th after a woman was found dead outside of a home, covered in snow. Investigators believe that the victim had been shot and beaten to death. One arrest was made in the case.

The morning of February 18th in Barry County Court in Hastings, charges were formally filed against Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey of Nashville in a virtual arraignment. Lafey was arraigned on open murder and felony firearm charges in the case and is being held on $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4th before Judge Michael Schipper.

The victim in the case has been identified but has not been disclosed to the public at this time.