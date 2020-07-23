National Blueberry Festival In South Haven Still Happening, Just Smaller

In a summer where all the normal things have been canceled, well, except for heatwave. It's nice to see a summer tradition still go on, even if it is modified for the pandemic.

The National Blueberry Festival is still happening this summer in South Haven, although it won't be quite as big/long as it has been in the past. This year, the 57th year of the National Blueberry Festival will only be from August 6th through the 9th without any live music, no beer tent and the pie-eating contest will also be canceled this year.

Events that are still happening, according to organizers, are Farm day on August 7th where you can talk with the various area farmers, shop their products, and find out about Upick opportunities they have on their farm. In addition, there will also be a virtual 5K, a scavenger hunt for the kids, and the DeGrandchamp Farms Postcard Perfect Photo Contest.

On August 8th at the Downtown Pavillion, you can still stop by and enjoy all the blueberry vendors as well as visit the National Blueberry Festival Booth.

Organizers stress that they've worked hard to modify the festival during the pandemic so health and safety are a top priority while enjoying the annual festival, so social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently are all heavily encouraged.

You can get more information on their website HERE or by following them on Facebook.

You can also read their press release announcing this update here.