There’s a long list of events and activities around Battle Creek today as the community observes and celebrates the National Day of Racial Healing. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation was instrumental in getting the observance underway. Foundation leaders joined community leaders from around the country in 2017 to establish the event. The now annual observance is hosted locally by the foundation and other community partners. It was created and builds up local efforts of Battle Creek’s growing Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformational community partners. Foundation leaders say racial healing is a core element of racial equity. Today’s national observance is always held on the Tuesday following Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The National Day of Racial Healing website describes the event as, “… a time for contemplation and collective action on #HowWeHeal from the effects of racism. Launched on Jan. 17, 2017, it is an opportunity to bring ALL people together in their common humanity and inspire collective action to create a more just and equitable world.”

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation will be hosting an afternoon of what it describes as “…essential and timely conversations about racial healing, equity, and justice with leading advocates, artists, and influencers.” That includes a virtual event this afternoon that is scheduled to last about 100 minutes. It will include conversations, panel discussions, and creative performances by a long and impressive list of individual artists and performing groups. The annual program is intended to help create bridges to close divides, recognize the common humanity of all people, and hopefully, inspire people to action.