National Golf Course of the Year Goes to Stoatin Brae

If you want to play golf on one of the best golf courses in the country come spring, then Stoatin Brae is the golf course for you.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Stoatin Brae Golf Course in Augusta, just outside of Battle Creek, has been named the National Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association.

The views are what makes Stoatin Brae stand apart from most of the golf courses in the area. When you look out the bay windows at the clubhouse, from one of the highest points of land in the region, you can see the towers from downtown Battle Creek as well as buildings in Kalamazoo. (Detroit Free Press)

Stoatin Brae opened in 2016 as the newest member of the Gull Lake View Golf family of courses. It was named Michigan Golf Course of the Year in October and was the in the running for national honors.

Bill Johnson, who is the vice president of Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort said, we have put a lot of work into this course and to our vision coming to fruition, we wanted to see how much people enjoyed playing the course.

Johnson also said, we had won Michigan Course of the year before, but never won this award at the national level.

The 18 hole course plays at 6,667 yards and is a par 71. Looking across the course, you can see many of the flags on the holes at the same time because of the lack of trees. The natural grass and undulating hills makes this a beautiful golf course. (Detroit Free Press)