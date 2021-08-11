Power Outages Across The State Prompt Warnings From Consumers Energy & NWS

08/11/21 3:30pm Update:

Previously:

Last night's stormy weather stretched from the Indiana state line up to the U.P. and that has caused thousands of power outages across the state, especially in West Michigan.

Consumers' customers are currently reporting restoration times ranging from sometime today, to as far out as Friday. To find specific info on your outage you can visit the Consumers Energy Outage Center.

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Consumers Energy Outage Map | 10:30a 08/11/21

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is warning of more severe weather overnight as nearly 200,000 in Michigan are without power.

That storm's damage has prompted the NWS in Grand Rapids to issue the alert for tonight's possible storms and today's windy conditions:

First, we are expecting more storms today and tonight, and some may be severe. The big change: storms (including severe storms) are now possible in the afternoon. We will put out more on that shortly. Next, it will be a little breezy today, even outside storms. The speeds we are expecting wouldn’t normally be a concern, but there are probably limbs up in some trees that were damaged by last nights storms that only need a little push to come down. Be careful under trees today. Finally, the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel more like temperatures are in the mid 90s over Southern Michigan and parts of Central Michigan such as Mt Pleasant. Stay hydrated, find some shade, and we really feel for those of you without power.

NWS Grand Rapids

