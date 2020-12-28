Native American Named to WMU Board of Trustees

Kurtis Trevan, a member of the Potawatomi tribe, has been awarded an important position at Western Michigan University by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



It's good to be home. Kurtis Trevan graduated from from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, and now he will be back at WMU. After his time in Kalamazoo, Trevan went on to earn a Master of Science in Finance from Walsh College, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan before returning to Southwest Michigan and serving as the treasurer for the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians' Tribal Council. A citizen of the tribe, Trevan was an important member of the Gun Lake Casino Board of Directors. Most recently, he is co-founded Gun Lake Investments and is its chief executive officer.

So, what does the Board of Trustees at a major university do? Article VIII § 6 of the Michigan Constitution says the Board has general supervision of the institution and the control and direction of all expenditures from the institution’s funds. The Board also, as often as necessary, elects a president of the institution under its supervision. Each Board of Control consists of eight members appointed by the Governor for eight-year terms.

A. Alan Turfe, of Northville was also named by Governor Whitmer as a Trustee. Turfe and Trevan will replace James Bolger and David Behan, whose terms are up. The remaining Board of Trustees current members at Western Michigan University are Lynn L. Chen-Zhang, Jeffrey A. Rinvelt, Shelly Edgerton, William D. Johnston, Ron Kitchens, and Shani J. Penn. Meetings are open to the public and they do provide opportunities to ask questions and raise concerns. Find out more about the WMU Board of Trustees here.